Personality is the Key to Radio Success in 2025.

You can meet him at the crossroads of witty and insightful. Radio America’s Chad Benson is redefining what it means to be a talk radio host and it all started as a childhood dream.

“I love cartoon voices and radio. I did a lot of pretend radio shows when [I was] a kid,” said Benson. “Now, anybody can do radio stuff but back in our day you had to really hit play and record and pretend like you’re really doing a radio show. I just loved radio. It was awesome.”

Before his radio debut, Benson made a pitstop in the soccer arena. “I went to Europe and tried to play professionally, and I got into the lower divisions. But you know this is way back in the day when Americans weren’t anything. Then I got hurt, and I was like, ‘Where else can I wear shorts and a T-shirt to work?’ And I was like, ‘Radio!”