Customized, flexible programming solutions that help you achieve your goals.
Advertising plans that not only fit your needs but also achieve the outcomes you want.
Creators of award-winning, distinctive programs that are both entertaining and informative.
DAILY TALK PROGRAMS
On Air With Doug, Jen and Victoria
Mon - Fri: 4 - 10 AM (ET)
Business Rockstars
Mon - Fri: 10 AM - 12 PM (ET)
My Cool Inventions Radio
M-F 12 - 1 PM; Sat 4 - 6 PM (ET)
The Dana Show
Mon - Fri: 1 - 4 PM (ET)
The Chad Benson Show
Mon - Fri 06:00 - 09:00 PM ET
When Radio Was
Tue - Sat: 2 - 4 AM (ET)
SRN News
Top and Bottom of the Hour
WEEKLY TALK PROGRAMS
Behind the Curtain with Jack Burkman
Sat: 11 PM - 12 AM (ET)
The Drive with Alan Taylor
Sat: 10 AM - 12 PM (ET)
Good Day Health with Doug and Dr. Ken
Sat: 7-9 AM (ET)
Grape Encounters Radio
Sat: 12-1 AM; 6-7 PM (ET)
Inc. Radio
Sat: 2 - 3 PM (ET)
Intelligent Medicine with Dr. Hoffman
Sat: 12 - 2 PM (ET); Sun: 12 - 1 AM (ET)
Just Plane Radio
Sat: 11 AM ET
Made in America
Sat: 4 - 5 AM; 7 -8 PM (ET)
Mayo Clinic Radio
SAT: 9-10 AM; 10-11PM (ET)
The Pet Show with Warren Eckstein
Sat: 4 - 6 PM (ET)
Popular Science
Sat: 3 - 4 PM (ET)
Popular Technology Radio
Sat: 12 - 2 PM (ET)
Scuba Radio
Sat: 1-2 AM; 3-5 PM ET
THINK! America with Terry Gilberg
SAT: 8-10 PM (ET)
The World Of Boating
Sat: 2 PM ET
America’s Health Care Advocate
Sun: 4-5 PM (ET)
The American Family Farmer Show
SUN: 1 - 2 AM ET
An Economy of One
Sun: 6 - 7 PM (ET)
Animals Today with Dr. Lori Kirshner
Sun: 9-10 PM (ET)
Doing What Works
Sun-Mon: 11 PM - 1 AM (ET)
The Dr. Bob Martin Show
Sun: 8 - 10 AM (ET)
Equity Strategies
Sun: 10 - 11 PM (ET)
Executive Leaders Radio
Sun: 7 - 8 AM (ET)
Financial Myth Busting
Sun: 10 AM - 12 PM (ET)
Home & Family Finance
Sun: 3 - 4 PM (ET)
Liberty Nation
Sun: 5 - 6 PM (ET)
Mom Talk Radio
Sun: 8 - 9 PM (ET)
The Money Pit
Sun: 12 - 2 PM (ET)
The National Defense
Sun: 7 - 8 PM (ET)
Steve Dale’s Pet World
Sun: 2 - 3 PM (ET)
The Talkradio Count Down Show with Doug Stephan
Sun: 3 - 5 AM (ET)
Tee it Up! with Keith Jones
Sun: 2 - 3 AM (ET)
Frommer’s Travel Show
SUN 12:00 - 02:00 PM (ET)
TALK RADIO

Radio America has a solid track record for producing the best in talk-formatted information and entertainment programming. Since 1985, we have partnered with hundreds of radio stations throughout the U.S. to deliver distinctive programs—both daily and weekly—on a wide range of high-interest topics. These include business, finance, automotive, health, home improvement, pets and parenting.
WEB BASED PROGRAMS

Radio America also specializes in creating fully customized programming solutions. Designed and produced to meet your specific needs, we deliver unique web-based programs of superior quality.
AFFILIATES


An independently owned and operated network focused on friendly customer service and flexibility. Radio America's goal is to provide customized programming solutions to your station. We want our affiliates to be able to program and monetize our shows as though they were local in every market. From our flexible clocks and terms to our commitment to localizing our hosts and programming for your market, we represent the antithesis of the status quo for network talk-programming providers.

Radio America's boutique approach creates the best in talk-formatted information and entertainment programming. We've been partnering with hundreds of radio stations throughout the nation to deliver quality high-interest programming since 1985. In addition to our distinctive programs, we provide our affiliate partners with the solutions they want - and need - to achieve their goals.

These are the qualities you can count on from Radio America, on which we've built our reputation: creativity and consistency, accessibility and flexibility, responsiveness and reliability.

Looking for a real partner in programming?

" A-list hosts, consistently excellent technical quality and friendly service! We are glad to be partners. Keep it coming! "

Benji Carle, General Manager
WBCF-AM/FM/TV Florence, Alabama

" I'm in step with Radio America because they are in step with the needs of today's talk programmers. They offer programming that connects with our listeners. Radio America offers... "

Bruce Bond, Program Director
KLAY-AM, Seattle-Tacoma, WA

" We have found Radio America to be 'the first place to look' when needing quality programming. Radio America has a good variety of programs...plus it never hurts that the... "

Ron Somich, Station Manager
WINT-AM, Cleveland, OH
STATIONS WE PARTNER WITH

ADVERTISE WITH RADIO AMERICA

At Radio America, we take a customized approach in designing advertising plans for our clients. Since advertisers have unique needs and goals, we can offer tailored solutions that not only fit your needs better but yield the outcomes you desire. Please contact us today so that we can learn more about your needs and how Radio America can become a partner in your success.
NATIONAL REACH

With nationally syndicated talk programs and affiliate partners across the country, we give you access to the right markets that fit your needs.

CUSTOM SOLUTIONS

Your advertising goalsâ€”and desired outcomesâ€”are unique. Radio America builds custom advertising plans that maximize your media spend and get results.

OUTSTANDING SERVICE

Radio America takes a boutique approach to customer service, providing you a true partner in advertising. For almost 30 years, we've built a reputation of accessibility, flexibility and responsiveness that drives success for our partners.

ABOUT RADIO AMERICA

Variety is at the core of our programming philosophy. We excel at creating distinctive programs of the highest
caliber that are both entertaining and informative. They cover a wide range of high-interest topics, including
business, finance, automotive, health, home improvement, pets and parenting. We offer content that not only
speaks to the interests of our listeners but also creates success for our affiliates.

Broadcasting on multiple platforms (terrestrial and internet) throughout the United States, Radio America now
serves over 500 stations, the American Forces Radio Network and Sirlus/XM Satellite Radio.

Since our inception in 1985, Radio America has received numerous awards, such as the New York
International Radio Festivals Gold and Silver medals, the ABA Silver Gavel, the Gabriel Award, and awards from
Ohio State and the Freedom Foundation.
Contact Us

Affiliate Relations
703-302-1000 (press 2 or dial ext 250)
or 800-807-4703 (press 2 or dial ext 250)
Office
703-302-1000 (press 2 or dial ext 250)
Studio
703-302-1000 (press 1)
Listener Call-in Number
1-800-510-8255
Listeners with questions can email
listeners@radioamerica.com
Program Directors and General
Managers can email
affiliates@radioamerica.com
 
1100 North Glebe Road
Suite 900
Arlington, VA 22201
 
Westwood One Satellite Services:
Phone: (914)908-3210
Fax: (914)305-9846
9am - 7pm all technical services
24 hrs -- off air emergencies
email: techservices@westwoodone.com
GENERAL INQUIRIES