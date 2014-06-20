AFFILIATES

An independently owned and operated network focused on friendly customer service and flexibility. Radio America's goal is to provide customized programming solutions to your station. We want our affiliates to be able to program and monetize our shows as though they were local in every market. From our flexible clocks and terms to our commitment to localizing our hosts and programming for your market, we represent the antithesis of the status quo for network talk-programming providers.

Radio America's boutique approach creates the best in talk-formatted information and entertainment programming. We've been partnering with hundreds of radio stations throughout the nation to deliver quality high-interest programming since 1985. In addition to our distinctive programs, we provide our affiliate partners with the solutions they want - and need - to achieve their goals.

These are the qualities you can count on from Radio America, on which we've built our reputation: creativity and consistency, accessibility and flexibility, responsiveness and reliability.

Looking for a real partner in programming?